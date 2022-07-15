Person severely injured after maintenance truck, Amtrak train crash in Oakland, authorities say

Person hurt after truck, train collides in Oakland, officials say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A person is injured after an on-track maintenance truck collided with an Amtrak train in Oakland Friday morning, authorities said.

It happened around 11 a.m. on the tracks at 50th Avenue between Coliseum Way and San Leandro Street. Authorities say the train was heading southbound to San Jose.

Union Pacific Railroad Management spokesperson says the driver of the hi-rail crane is seriously injured and has been transported to Highland Hospital.

Authorities don't believe anyone on the train was hurt.

Oakland Police Department is on the scene and investigating the incident.

