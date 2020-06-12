Oakland forced to close rose garden over angry turkey that won't stop attacking people

The turkey, nicknamed Gerald, isn't exactly new to town. Mike Taylor, who lives nearby, says Gerald used to line up like clockwork alongside casual carpool riders, before COVID-19 put an end to that sort of socializing.
However, Gerald's aggression is a newer phenomenon. Perhaps feeling the stress of a global pandemic or America's long legacy of racism, Gerald has taken to viciously attacking visitors to the rose garden. One visitor likened the turkey's assault to that of a velociraptor from the "Jurassic Park" movies in an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle. Another described Gerald circling her then pouncing on her back and clawing her thighs.
The city's parks department had to close the garden out of a concern for public safety.
Wildlife at the park, including Gerald, is regulated by the state's Department of Fish and Wildlife, according to a notice posted by the city's parks department at the end of May. The city asked Fish and Wildlife to relocate the turkey, but they declined and encouraged people to "train the turkey to keep a distance from humans."
Apparently that didn't work.
Another notice posted on June 4 states the Department of Fish and Wildlife has approved a depredation permit. However, "the city is not currently proceeding with depredation and considers the removal, and humane euthanasia, a last resort."
For now, the city is keeping the park closed and begging people to stop feeding Gerald (or any other wildlife they may encounter).
"The turkey, and other wildlife in the park, had been fed by humans, which is believed to have contributed to many animals in the park becoming habituated to people, or losing the natural instincts to keep their distance from people. The feeding may also have contributed to the male turkey becoming more aggressive," reads the notice from the parks department.
Animal control officers have also been tasked with working with Gerald to "train him to revert to natural behaviors."
"City departments are working together to resolve issues to open the park as quickly and safely as possible," a spokesperson for Oakland's Department of Parks, Recreation and Youth Development tells ABC7 News.