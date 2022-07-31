Oakland business owner detained after arming himself during store robbery, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A business owner in Oakland was detained after arming himself to protect his store from a robbery Sunday morning, police said.

Oakland police say they received multiple reports of an armed individual standing in the street in the 4800 block of Telegraph Avenue shortly before 7 a.m.

Officers safely detained the armed individual and later learned that he was the owner of a business. They say the owner who was inside the business armed himself after observing individuals breaking in and taking items at the store.

The surveillance video shows two suspects entering U &I Liquor attempting to steal items when the store owner confronted them with what appears be a handgun.

Nearby streets were shut down as a search was conducted.

The suspects ran away from the area prior to police arrival, OPD said. It is unclear if police arrested the two suspects.

