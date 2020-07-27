Reopening California

Oakland Zoo reopens: Animals, humans reunite amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Zoo opened Monday morning for the first time since the lockdown started back in March. Visitors were thrilled to be back.

"It's really exciting to be here and there's not a lot of people here so we feel safe and I think that's the most important part," said Jeannine Whittaker of San Leandro, who brought her 6-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son.

RELATED: Oakland mayor announces $90M affordable housing project, reopening of zoo amid COVID-19

The zoo is limiting the number of visitors to help people stay six feet apart. Visitors are required to buy their ticket online for a certain day and time.


"We are staggering two to 300 an hour. We are doing a maximum capacity of 2,500 a day. This zoo can see more than 7,000 people so we are greatly limiting it so we can do this right," said zoo Executive Vice President Nik Dehejia.

Indoor exhibits, playgrounds and rides are closed because of the pandemic. Restaurants are not offering seated service but visitors can take their food in a to-go box and find a place in the park to sit.

RELATED: 'A community treasure': Oakland Zoo fighting for survival amid COVID-19 closure, will run out of reserves soon

The shutdown hurt the zoo so much financially, it was threatening to close for good. Fundraising has kept the zoo afloat, including a hugely successful event Saturday night.
"90% of our revenue comes when we open the doors. So we have moved past the survival phase, we are into recovery. Recovery is going to take quite some time. We did have an incredible fundraiser-virtual on Saturday night. The community has been incredible. Half a million dollars came as an anonymous gift. And we were able to raise another half million," Dehejia said.

WATCH: 6-year-old girl raises more than $100K to help save Oakland Zoo
EMBED More News Videos

A 6-year-old girl who is raising money to help save the Oakland Zoo by selling bracelets is celebrating a big milestone -- she just raised more than $100,000!



"It's nice for the kids. There is so much for them to see and do here. It is nice they were able to reopen. We know they have been struggling a little bit so we are happy to be here," Whittaker said.

Monday and Tuesday is for members only. The zoo opens to the general public on Wednesday. Walk-ins are not welcome, a reservation and pre-purchased ticket is required.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoaklandoakland zoooakland zoocoronavirus californiacoronavirusreopening california
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
'A community treasure': Oakland Zoo fighting for survival amid COVID-19
Girl raises more than $100K to help save Oakland Zoo
Oakland Zoo at risk of closing for good amid pandemic
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
LIVE: Newsom gives update as CA COVID-19 cases surge
City orders SF event venue to close, owners argue they've followed COVID-19 safety protocols
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Walnut Creek hair salon choosing not to reopen outdoors amid COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Newsom gives update as CA COVID-19 cases surge
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Representatives demand $600 weekly unemployment extension
Civil rights icon John Lewis' body arrives at Capitol to lie in state
Building a Better Bay Area: The Housing Shift
World's biggest COVID-19 vaccine study begins
99-year-old woman sets record as oldest active pilot
Show More
GOP considers trimming $600 weekly unemployment benefit
14 Marlins members positive for COVID; flight from Philly canceled
Coronavirus updates: Contra Costa Co. to consider fines for health order violations
VIDEO: Woman uses racial slur towards Asian worker at Los Altos USPS
Google reportedly extends work-from-home policy through summer 2021
More TOP STORIES News