Suspect arrested after 2 killed, 2 injured at birthday party shooting in Oakley, police say

Police responded to a family disturbance around 10:15 p.m. on Malicoat Avenue.
They say it was a birthday party.
Massive police presence on Malicoat Avenue in Oakley right now. Reports of four people possibly shot. Live at 11 on @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/7xFMFUY71p— Tim Johns (@tim_johns_) November 7, 2021
Police say the two people injured have "extensive injuries" but their conditions are not known at this time.
Officers say the victims and suspect are known to each other, but they're investigating exactly what led up to the shooting.
