Suspect arrested after 2 killed, 2 injured at birthday party shooting in Oakley, police say

OAKLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- One person has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left two people dead and two others hurt in Oakley Saturday night, police said.Police responded to a family disturbance around 10:15 p.m. on Malicoat Avenue.They say it was a birthday party.Police say the two people injured have "extensive injuries" but their conditions are not known at this time.Officers say the victims and suspect are known to each other, but they're investigating exactly what led up to the shooting.