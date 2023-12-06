Police in Oakley arrested a man Wednesday suspected in the fatal shooting of a teenager at a house party last weekend.

18-year-old charged with murder in fatal shooting of 16-year-old at Oakley house party, DA says

OAKLEY, Calif. -- The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has charged an 18-year-old for killing a 16-year-old boy in Oakley in October.

Prosecutors said Tuesday they have charged Sean Karp with murder, assault and related enhancements in connection with the shooting death of Ke'Marion Tucker.

The complaint filed Tuesday in Contra Costa County Superior Court in Martinez charges Karp with one count of murder with an enhancement for intentionally discharging a firearm. Karp also faces three counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with enhancements pertaining to the use of a firearm (handgun) and inflicting great bodily harm on three individuals.

The shooting occurred at a residence in Oakley during an Oct. 21 party in the 400 block of Shannon Way. In addition to Tucker being killed, three other teens were injured when Karp allegedly discharged his weapon.

Oakley police arrested another suspect on Oct. 25 who was later released.

Karp was arrested Thursday in Brentwood with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, according to police.

Karp is still in custody at the Martinez Detention Facility and will be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Martinez. His bail was set at $2.66 million.

