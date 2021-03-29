Community & Events

Artists create large-scale masterpiece on SF's Ocean Beach shoreline

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's Ocean Beach was used as an art canvas Sunday.

The Earthscape Art Experience ventured out this afternoon and the team shared videos of some of its previous projects with ABC7 News.

In the video posted above, you can see the sand transform into intricate works.

The organizer explained the creative process to ABC7.

"And we come together and we tap into our creativity and create large-scale beach art together," Kelsi Anderson said.

"The focus really is on connecting to our intuition and having spontaneous creative flow and everything is temporary," she said.

They used rakes for Sunday's art project.

The goal was to finish before high tide, so people will be able to see it before it gets washed away.

