Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Hayward neighborhood, police say

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- A man in his 20s died during an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon in a Hayward neighborhood.

The deadly shooting occurred just before 2:30 p.m. near Kelly and Wildwood streets in Hayward.

The Hayward Police Department has not detailed what led up to the shooting, only that the shooting occurred during a traffic stop.

The man died at the scene, according to police.

"Anytime the Hayward Police Officers use force, regardless of degree, it is a serious matter that requires a thorough investigation," the police department said in a statement Wednesday evening. "In addition to an internal investigation, that Alameda County District Attorney's Office has been notified and will conduct an independent investigation."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
haywardfatal shootingpolice shootingofficer involved shootingpolice officerhayward police shooting
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Viral 'Hammer and the dance' influences reopening amid pandemic
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Eating out during COVID-19: A first-hand account of the new restaurant reality in Napa Co.
Colorado Costco customer ousted for not wearing mask
Apple, Google release technology to notify users of coronavirus exposure
WATCH THURSDAY: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation'
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Show More
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Man who spent 34 days on ventilator released from UCSF
VIDEO: Circles help social distance efforts at SF's Dolores Park
Coronavirus: All the different COVID-19 tests explained
33 CA counties given green light to reopen schools, restaurants, malls
More TOP STORIES News