Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Hayward neighborhood, police say

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- A man in his 20s died during an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon in a Hayward neighborhood.
The deadly shooting occurred just before 2:30 p.m. near Kelly and Wildwood streets in Hayward.
The Hayward Police Department has not detailed what led up to the shooting, only that the shooting occurred during a traffic stop.
The man died at the scene, according to police.
"Anytime the Hayward Police Officers use force, regardless of degree, it is a serious matter that requires a thorough investigation," the police department said in a statement Wednesday evening. "In addition to an internal investigation, that Alameda County District Attorney's Office has been notified and will conduct an independent investigation."
