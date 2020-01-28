SFPD

San Francisco, other police departments in war of words with DA's handling of officer-involved shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A war of words is underway between the United Coalition of Public Safety, comprised of members of the San Francisco and San Jose Police Officers Association over how the San Francisco District Attorney is handling the officer-involved shooting of a man last month.

The San Francisco POA not only calling District Attorney Chesa Boudin a "threat to public safety" and someone who "hoodwinked the public into voting for him" and "empowers criminals," they now want federal involvement.

These words stem from the Dec. 7 incident in San Francisco's Mission District where two officers, Officer Sterling Hayes and Officer Christopher Flores responded to a possible burglary.

According to police reports, when they arrived to the scene they approached Jamaica Hampton who appears in security and bodycam footage to run away and then hit one of the officers in the head with a vodka bottle. The officers then fire at Hampton who suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and resulted in the amputation of one leg.

RELATED: Body cam video released from officer-involved shooting in San Francisco's Mission District

The DA's office withdrew charges against Hampton which the POA claims is the same as dropping charges. ABC7 News spoke with a spokesperson from the DA's office who issued a statement explaining the reasoning behind a withdrawal.

"It would be unfair to ask the officers to testify as witnesses in a criminal prosecution while they are still under investigation for their use of force in the same incident."

Paula Lehman-Ewing later went on to explain that charges can still be brought against Hampton within three years and there is intention of more action as soon as the investigation into the two officers involved is complete.

RELATED: Suspect, officer injured after shooting in San Francisco's Mission District

In the meantime, as indicated by a GoFundMe page set up by one of Hampton's friends, Hampton remains in the hospital recovering from his injuries. A video from the non-profit City Team illustrates his journey from being homeless and hopeless-to now a mentor for foster youth.

The POA is now awaiting a response from the U.S. attorney's office. The investigation into the two officers involved in the incident is ongoing but they are back on the job.
