DARE officer mistakenly pulls gun on students during active shooter drill

EMBED </>More Videos

Goose Creek DARE officer mistakenly pulls gun on students during active shooter drill

By
BAYTOWN, Texas --
A Baytown police officer mistakenly drew his gun on two students pretending to be armed intruders during an emergency drill.

It happened Wednesday at Clark Elementary in Baytown. The principal sent home a letter to parents Friday notifying them of the mix-up with potentially serious consequences.

According to Goose Creek Consolidated ISD, the drill included a hostage situation scenario. Two high school theater students were participating in the drill, carrying fake wooden guns around campus.

Apparently, the DARE officer was not aware of the drill. He heard "lockdown" over the intercom and responded. According to Beth Dombrowa, the director of communications, he immediately figured out what was happening.

"I think he's a good officer then," said Samantha Kibodeaux, the mother of two students who attend the school. "He knew what the situation was and how to decipher the situation. He honestly was just doing his job, at the end of the day."

No one was hurt.

"You have to commend the officer. He responded to what he thought was an active scene and realized almost immediately it was a drill," said Dombrowa.

The district says it fully informs the community ahead of emergency drills. Parents remember their notification. How the officer did not know is unclear. Dombrowa says if there's something that the district can do better, they will.

"I was happy that the person made the decision to act to protect my children and to protect the teachers who teach my children," added Jarea Keiser, mother to a first-grader and kindergartner.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police officerschoolemergency drillactive shootergunsgun safetyschool shootingBaytown
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Could air traffic controller shortage have impact on safety?
Video shows engagement ring theft in Bay Area
Man whose stuff was trashed by 'Jogger Joe' still homeless despite donations
100-year-old foundry closes to make way for Google transit village
Hurricane Michael: Satellite photos of destruction in Mexico Beach
Caltrans says 'blame the driver' after truck overturns in Mendocino Co.
AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and cooler
49ers, Packers ready for primetime matchup
Show More
Raiders, Seahawks renew rivalry with visit to London
2 people injured after small plane parachutes into vehicle
SF tech company CloudFlare uses lava lamps in an unusual way
3.2-magnitude earthquake hits south of Salinas
TRANSCRIPT: ABC News' Tom Llamas interviews Melania Trump
More News