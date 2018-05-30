Officials: Body discovered in building on SF General Hospital property

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials are investigating after they say the body of a woman was discovered on Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital property. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Officials say they are investigating after the body of a woman was discovered on Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital property Wednesday afternoon.

During a press conference, San Francisco General Hospital spokesperson Rachael Kagan said a hospital staff member found the body in a stairway inside a power plant building near the hospital at 1 p.m.

Officials are working to figure out how she gained access to the inside of the building.

The case is being investigated right now by the Department of Public Health, San Francisco Sheriff, San Francisco Police Department and San Francisco Fire Department.
Officials are working on identifying the body and to determine how she died.

RELATED: Elderly woman with dementia found dead on SFGH property

This is not the first time a body has been found at a stairway on SF General Hospital property. In 2013, Lynne Spalding was found at a stairway 17 days after missing from her room.


Officials were not acting on a missing person report when the woman's body was found. They do not yet know if she was a missing person or a patient at the hospital.

No further details are available at this time.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dead bodybody foundhospitalinvestigationSFPDSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News