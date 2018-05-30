Officials: Body discovered in building on SF General Hospital property

Unclear how woman gained access to building. It is not one that is accessible to patients or public. Unknown if this was a hospital patient. pic.twitter.com/h83UjNju97 — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) May 30, 2018

WATCH LIVE: SF General Hospital spokesperson Rachael Kagan: "A woman's body was found in a stairwell at a power plant building near the hospital...we do not know how she gained access to the area." https://t.co/UpSZ5ar1Pq pic.twitter.com/SwlQfhcQTr — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) May 30, 2018

#Breaking - woman's body discovered in stairwell at SF General. Statement per SF Dept of Public Health #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/qgpy4kA9kh — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) May 30, 2018

Officials say they are investigating after the body of a woman was discovered on Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital property Wednesday afternoon.During a press conference, San Francisco General Hospital spokesperson Rachael Kagan said a hospital staff member found the body in a stairway inside a power plant building near the hospital at 1 p.m.Officials are working to figure out how she gained access to the inside of the building.The case is being investigated right now by the Department of Public Health, San Francisco Sheriff, San Francisco Police Department and San Francisco Fire Department.Officials are working on identifying the body and to determine how she died.This is not the first time a body has been found at a stairway on SF General Hospital property. In 2013, Lynne Spalding was found at a stairway 17 days after missing from her room.Officials were not acting on a missing person report when the woman's body was found. They do not yet know if she was a missing person or a patient at the hospital.No further details are available at this time.