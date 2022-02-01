Coronavirus

UCSF doctor predicts Bay Area could be approaching 'regional endemic' in next 4 weeks

By
EMBED <>More Videos

UCSF doctor predicts Bay Area could be in 'regional endemic' soon

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- COVID cases are going down significantly in San Francisco giving emergency medicine doctors hope as we approach the potential downfall of omicron in the city.

According to the latest data, COVID cases in San Francisco are down by 50 percent while hospitalizations are down 10 percent.

Dr. Bob Wachter is the chair of UCSF's Department of Medicine. He is citing omicron has turned the corner in San Francisco.



"In a room of 20 people in San Francisco, today is probably somewhere about a 30 to 50 percent chance that one of the people has COVID. That doesn't mean you are going to get it. If you are wearing a mask your risk is very low. If you are wearing an N95 your risk is essentially 0," said Dr. Wachter.

To get the perspective from inside the hospital we spoke to the chiefs of the busiest emergency departments in San Francisco. At UCSF Parnassus campus Dr. Raven is finally seeing a drop.

VIDEO: Could the COVID-19 pandemic end soon? Here's what experts say about endemic phase
EMBED More News Videos

The highly-infectious omicron variant could hasten the pandemic to end after the surge, according to several experts ABC7 News talked to.



"About three weeks ago, I think we were in the 140 (range) and today we are in the 90 (range). So that is a significant drop in hospitalizations but it is of course more than what we would like to see," said Dr. Raven.

At Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital Dr. Colwell is still reporting a peak in cases. He's been admitting 10 to 15 COVID patients per day for the last two weeks.

"We are in the same boat that we have been for the last 10 days to two weeks. Where we were in the mid 50 (range) and above in terms of patients in the hospital and significantly more that we see in the emergency department," said Dr. Colwell.



Both emergency departments are noticing a trend of those who are coming in with COVID now.

"They were vaccinated with the initial vaccination schedule but did not get boosted," said Dr. Colwell.

Luz Pena: "Are you feeling hopeful?"
Dr. Colwell: "I'm feeling hopeful. We haven't seen the impact in the hospital yet but I do believe there is light at the end of the tunnel."

RELATED: Debunking the idea viruses evolve to become less deadly over time

Dr. Wachter believes we'll be closer to an endemic in the next four weeks

"I'm pretty comfortable prediction that will be where we go. That puts us at least in a regional endemic state meaning that is not dominating people's lives. People can begin letting down their guard and doing some things they haven't done before," said Dr. Wachter.

Historically hospitalization lag behind case counts by a week or two. That's why emergency medicine doctors believe we are not out of the woods yet.



VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscoomicron variantcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldpandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
US gives full approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Newsom, Breed criticized for maskless photo at Rams-49ers game
COVID-19 updates: Moderna gets full FDA approval for vaccine
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
EXCLUSIVE: 2 Asian crime survivors speak out against SF DA's office
Newsom, Breed criticized for maskless photo at Rams-49ers game
Universal health care bill fails to pass in California
Strong Bay Area winds prompt 'fire weather' concerns
Fortune teller reads Bay Area's luck for the Year of the Tiger
Stockton fire captain dies after being shot while battling fire
Show More
Newsom moves to dismantle death row at San Quentin
49ers fans come down hard on Jimmy Garoppolo after loss to Rams
Police: Man found dead in Antioch suffered self-inflicted trauma
Search continues for missing Oakley woman
Universal health care bill faces deadline in California
More TOP STORIES News