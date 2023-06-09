2 men wrongfully convicted in 2011 Oakland murder sue OPD

Two men who spent nearly a decade locked up for a wrongful murder conviction are now suing the Oakland Police Department.

Attorneys for Giovante Douglas and Cartier Hunter filed the lawsuit Thursday.

They accuse Oakland Police Detective Phong Tran of paying a woman to lie about witnessing a murder back in 2011.

That woman implicated Douglas and Hunter in the fatal shooting.

"This is the proof, the evidence, the carnage that Officer Tran caused these young men," attorney Adante Pointer said.

Douglas and Hunter both had their convictions overturned last year.

Tran was charged in April with multiple felony charges, including perjury and bribery.

When ABC7 News asked, the Oakland city attorney declined to comment on the case.

