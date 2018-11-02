OPIOIDS

Opioid overdose deaths hit highest level ever recorded in United States

This Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018 photo shows an arrangement of Oxycodone pills in New York.

WASHINGTON --
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says opioid overdose deaths hit the highest level ever recorded in the United States last year.

A DEA report obtained by The Associated Press shows heroin, fentanyl and other opioids continue to be the highest drug threat in the nation. The National Drug Threat Assessment will be released publicly Friday.

RELATED: Creator of 'Dilbert' comic speaks out after stepson's overdose death, Livermore police issues warning to parents

U.S. health secretary Alex Azar said earlier this month that overdose deaths have now begun to level off. But he cautioned it is too soon to declare victory.

Preliminary figures show about 72,000 people died in 2017 from opioid-related overdoses across the United States.

The report says federal officials are concerned that methamphetamine and cocaine are being seen at much higher levels in areas that haven't historically been hotspots for those drugs.

See more stories, photos and videos on the opioid crisis
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drugfentanylprescription drugsoverdosewarningopioids
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Livermore parents, teens react to 2 possible opioid deaths in two days
Livermore police warn parents after 2 teens die from suspected drug overdose
OPIOIDS
See inside secret warehouse where DEA collects pills
First Lady Melania Trump's plane forced to return to Joint Base Andrews
Livermore parents, teens react to 2 possible opioid deaths in two days
Livermore police warn parents after 2 teens die from suspected drug overdose
More opioids
Top Stories
49ers cheerleader takes a knee before Raiders game
AccuWeather Forecast: November warmth continues, fire danger increases
Police break up several brutal fights at Raiders/49ers game
'Known to carry an Uzi': Cops shoot man after chase in Oakland
Synagogue in SF looks to improve security after Pittsburgh shooting
SJSU professor, Rep. Speier weigh in on Google protest
Oprah, Pence offer competing visions of 'Georgia values'
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
Show More
LA tacos: Better than SF's? Gavin Newsom says 'Yes!'
SF Board of Supervisors wants to intervene in 4 week long hotel worker strike
East Bay mother concerned for son on caravan in Mexico
Excitement builds as Dungeness season nears
Google walkout worldwide unites employees against company's treatment of women
More News