EXCLUSIVE: Oprah talks to ABC7 about the worst job she's ever had, the item she can't live without, the advice she would give to her younger self

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5966341" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch ABC7 Mornings Anchor Kumasi Aaron's full interview with Oprah.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oprah was recently in the Bay Area for her WW 2020 Vision Tour at Chase Center in San Francisco.Before the event, ABC7 News anchor Kumasi Aaron got a chance to ask oprah some rapid-fire questions."Name one thing you can't live without.""I can't live without an ice machine that goes on my knees, What's it called Nicole? It's an ever-something. Anyway, my ice machine.""One thing you could live without?""I can live without a lot of things. Let's think about food. I could live without sugar. I can do that.""Mountains or beach?""Oh, definitely mountains.""Aisle or window?""Definitely window.""Your favorite movie?""'Midnight Cowboy.' 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.' Other favorite movie is 'To Kill a Mocking Bird,' Scout and Aticus and all those.""What advice would you give your teenage self?""Oh girl, hold on! Hold on! What a ride. It's going to be okay! Your nose is going to grow into your face. It will be okay, your nose will grow into your face! Because I used to try and put a clothes pin on the side, I did.""What's the worst job you've ever had?""Oh, the worst job I've ever had. Well, I've only had a few. The worst job I've ever had was working in a little dime store where I was working in the back and stocking the shelves and I wasn't allowed to talk to the people. The other worst job was working in my father's store all those years, but now I'm thinking maybe it wasn't so bad because at least I learned how to tolerate a lot of different kind. You know the drunks come in, everybody from the neighborhood. I used to say to my Dad 'all those years I worked and I never got paid' and he had cookies for pennies. You'd have to sell 100 to get a dollar! So working at my father's store and working at the retail store."