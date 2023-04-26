A spectacular encounter with the ocean's top predator off the Orange County coast was caught on video.

Caught on video: Rare pod of killer whales spotted off SoCal coast

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. -- A spectacular encounter with the ocean's top predator off the Orange County coast was caught on video.

The pod of orcas, also known as killer whales, were spotted off the Newport Coast on Monday.

Newport Coastal Adventure says it got word of the pod and took the passengers out with hopes for a chance to see them. Thankfully, the whales popped up only a quarter mile from their boat.

The pod even made a few close passes underneath the vessel.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live