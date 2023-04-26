  • Watch Now

Caught on video: Rare pod of killer whales spotted off SoCal coast

KABC logo
Wednesday, April 26, 2023 6:34PM
Rare pod of killer whales spotted off Orange County coast
A spectacular encounter with the ocean's top predator off the Orange County coast was caught on video.

The pod of orcas, also known as killer whales, were spotted off the Newport Coast on Monday.

The pod of orcas, also known as killer whales, were spotted off the Newport Coast on Monday.

Newport Coastal Adventure says it got word of the pod and took the passengers out with hopes for a chance to see them. Thankfully, the whales popped up only a quarter mile from their boat.

The pod even made a few close passes underneath the vessel.

Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
