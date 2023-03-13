Oscars 2023: ABC7's memorable moments with Jamie Lee Curtis, other stars from champagne carpet

LOS ANGELES (KGO) -- There is nothing like the glamour and chaos of covering the Oscars. I haven't been back since 2020 when the pandemic began and there are some major changes. Not only the carpet color or course, but it's also not as crowded, which means it made for way better access to the stars and making memorable moments.

Before the carpet closed for Hollywood royalty Oscars morning, it was all about last minute touches to to the champagne carpet and glamming it up for the camera.

Media and guests from around the globe used the free time to take plenty of photos and videos. We stopped Guillermo Rodriguez from "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" after we saw him pouring a liquid into a flask and asked him how he got ready for the Oscars.

"By bringing tequila! Do you want some?"

I politely declined, given my pregnant state.

"Oh well, your loss!" He joked!

At about 1:30 p.m., the media is told to get off the carpet to make way for the stars. So we do whatever we can to land an interview.

Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck has been catering for the Oscars for almost 30 years and I stopped him after seeing him carry two tiny golden Oscars, next to someone else, who seemed to be carrying a large golden Oscar. I asked, "Is this chocolate because I'm ravenous right now!"

He replied that it was indeed a chocolate Oscar covered in 24 carat gold. He made 3,000 of them for guests.

After he handed me the two small chocolate Oscars, I thanked him and said I would eat one and give the other to my baby one day.

"If the baby is a boy, you call it Wolfgang!" He exclaimed.

Jamie Lee Curtis who was nominated for her very first Oscar in her 45-year career came to us.

When I asked her 'what took so long,' she cheekily responded, 'what took me so long,' all while pointing at my midsection.

When I asked her about her fate of possibly receiving best supporting actress in a few hours, she calmly said, "My fate was my good fortune to work on this movie."

Before we knew it, all the stars made their way into the Dolby Theater and it was time to watch the show. For the first time, in each category, there has been a nominee born outside the U.S.

Right away, Ke Huy Quan made this heartfelt acceptance speech for taking home the statue for best supporting actor.

"My mom is 84 years old and she is at home watching. Mom, I just won an Oscar!" He beamed through a waterfall of tears. He shared bits of his refugee past and how remarkable it was that he was now on the Academy Awards stage. "This is the American dream!" He proclaimed.

As for Jamie Lee Curtis and her "good fortune," she took home her first Oscar for best supporting actress.

Stephanie Hsu, who also starred alongside Curtis, didn't win but still expressed her gratitude to just be nominated. She sent this message to those at a Bay Area watch party who rooted for "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

"I love the Bay and hope there's like hella good Asian food at that party!"

