Society

Warriors coach Steve Kerr joins protest to end OUSD police, vote expected tonight

By

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr at rally in Oakland, Calif. on Tuesday, June 24, 2020. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Unified School Board will vote today on whether to eliminate its school police force.

After extensive pushback from the community after the death of George Floyd and heavy debate by the Oakland Unified School District, it looks like today the school board could pass the "George Floyd Resolution" which would dismantle the Oakland School Police Department.

OUSD is one of the only school districts in the Bay Area with its own police force. The 10 sworn officers and 50 unarmed campus security guards cost the city $6 million a year.

RELATED: Oakland educators, parents explain why they want district police department eliminated

Activists and community organizing groups have been vocal in their calls to end the Oakland schools' police department for the last several weeks, leading protests - like the one Tuesday night where Warriors head coach Steve Kerr joined in.

"We got to listen to the people in our communities. They're the ones who are living their existence each day, they're the ones who know each other, they're the ones who understand what's happening and how we can make some progress with their lives," said Kerr.

RELATED: Oakland police outline reform plan, marchers call on Oakland mayor to defund police

At the board meeting two weeks ago, Superintendent of Schools Kyla Johnson-Trammell shared an outline for how OUSD could transition to police-free schools by December -- redirecting funds to social workers and restorative justice coordinators.

It looks like other school board members are evolving their thinking as well; at least two who voted against eliminating three OUSD police positions earlier this year signaled they are in support of the superintendent's plan.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoaklandprotestopdoaklandgeorge floydpolice brutalitypolicelibby schaaf
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Once hardest hit Bay Area County sees 'worrisome' rise in new COVID-19 cases
Salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
Officials say they warned of San Quentin Prison's COVID-19 outbreak
EDD benefits withheld until workers prove identities
COVID-19 Updates: 15 deaths at nursing home in Concord, report says
Restaurant apologizes after Black woman, son denied service
Little girls called 'N-word' by white Berkeley resident, coach says
Show More
Giant illuminated pink triangle installed in SF for Pride weekend
Army suspects foul play in Texas soldier's disappearance
Shocking video: Homeless man attacked with firework in NYC
As potential mega-drought looms, researchers explore desalination system
Play ball! MLB players agree to health and safety protocols
More TOP STORIES News