Warriors coach Steve Kerr joins protest to end OUSD police, vote expected tonight

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Unified School Board will vote today on whether to eliminate its school police force.
After extensive pushback from the community after the death of George Floyd and heavy debate by the Oakland Unified School District, it looks like today the school board could pass the "George Floyd Resolution" which would dismantle the Oakland School Police Department.
OUSD is one of the only school districts in the Bay Area with its own police force. The 10 sworn officers and 50 unarmed campus security guards cost the city $6 million a year.
Activists and community organizing groups have been vocal in their calls to end the Oakland schools' police department for the last several weeks, leading protests - like the one Tuesday night where Warriors head coach Steve Kerr joined in.
"We got to listen to the people in our communities. They're the ones who are living their existence each day, they're the ones who know each other, they're the ones who understand what's happening and how we can make some progress with their lives," said Kerr.
At the board meeting two weeks ago, Superintendent of Schools Kyla Johnson-Trammell shared an outline for how OUSD could transition to police-free schools by December -- redirecting funds to social workers and restorative justice coordinators.
It looks like other school board members are evolving their thinking as well; at least two who voted against eliminating three OUSD police positions earlier this year signaled they are in support of the superintendent's plan.
