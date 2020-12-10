Education

Job hunting with Jobina: San Francisco-based Outschool hiring teachers

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Say the pandemic has put you out of work, but you have a great skill to teach kids remotely.

Outschool may be your answer to some cash.

"It's a great option for a lot of people who are looking for a way to earn flexibly and safely from home at this time," Amir Nathoo, Outschool CEO and co-founder, said.

Outschool launched in 2017 and is a marketplace of live online classes for kids 3 to 18. The San Francisco-based platform is growing by the day. It currently offers more than 100,000 classes with over 500,000 learners attending.

"Typically three to 8 students and a teacher are joining from all over the country or all over the world," Nathoo replied. "We've seen an incredible surge in demand and that's why we're looking for more teachers, or more professionals."

On average, teachers earn about $40 per class hour. Educators set their price, class size, and subject matter. The class subjects can be anything from learning how to make watercolor Christmas cards to understanding systemic racism.

Nathoo provided additional class examples to ABC7 News.
"Critical thinking skills through Dungeons and Dragons," he continued. "Harry potter improv, learn architecture through Minecraft, or a vet teaching about cat anatomy, all the way to core curriculum and standard classes."

Classes start around $10, but there is a financial aid program for students. You don't need to have formal teaching qualifications to be an Outschool educator.

"What we look for are teachers who have some experience working with kids, have some experience teaching them material, but overall have a passion and knowledge of their subject that they're excited to pass on to kids," Nathoo said.

There is also an application, background check, and Outschool teacher training. The platform takes 30% of the parents' payment for the class. Teachers get 70%. So far this year, Outschool has paid out $55 million to teachers.

For more information about working with Outschool, click here.

