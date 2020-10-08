Job Hunting with Jobina: UPS is hiring for the holidays

"Each peak season our volume nearly doubles so this year is unique with the pandemic," Darren Moore, human resources director for the UPS Northern California district, said.
Nationally, UPS plans to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees.
"In the Bay Area, we plan to hire over 3,000 people and that's for seasonal positions and even some permanent positions," Moore said.
According to Moore, positions in demand include tactor-trailer and package car drivers starting at $28.00 an hour, driver-helpers starting at $23.00 an hour and package handlers starting at $16.00 an hour.
About 35 percent of people hired by UPS for seasonal jobs were later hired for permanent positions. Nearly a third of the company's U.S. workforce started with seasonal work.
"Personally, I'm one of those examples," Moore said. "I started as a peak season hire. I was able to stay on after the holiday. You know I really found that the culture was outstanding. I found that there was a multitude of careers at UPS. I stayed on here and I'm here at UPS nearly 33 years later."
Moore went from a seasonal package handler to HR director.
Through the UPS Earn and Learn program, eligible seasonal employees who are students can earn up to $1,300 towards college expenses, in addition to their hourly pay, for three months of continuous employment.
THURSDAY'S FEATURED JOB:
Company: UPS
Job: Delivery Driver Helper
Qualifications: Assist the driver in the delivery of packages. You will not drive the delivery vehicle. Involves continual lifting, lowering and carrying packages that typically weigh 25-35lbs, excellent customer service, walking
To apply, click here.
