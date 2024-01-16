Overturned gasoline tanker in San Rafael causes strong odor, police say

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. -- A gasoline tanker overturned in San Rafael's Terra Linda neighborhood early Tuesday morning, causing a strong odor in the area, police said.

The tank truck overturned on Northgate Drive. Law enforcement and fire personnel are on the scene, the San Rafael Police Department said in an advisory around 4 a.m.

Due to the odor, residents nearby are recommended to close the windows of their homes.

According to police, there is no present danger or need for evacuations.

