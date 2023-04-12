Palo Alto sexual assault suspect arrested on UC Berkeley campus, police say

A woman in Palo Alto was sexually assaulted Sunday afternoon in a pedestrian underpass.

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- The man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in broad daylight in Palo Alto was arrested on U.C. Berkeley's campus on Tuesday, according to police.

Authorities say the 34-year-old Daniel Widyanto Condronimpuno from San Francisco was taken into custody around 12:40 p.m. on Memorial Glade.

Palo Alto police say after sharing information about Sunday's crime with other Bay Area agencies, investigators with the University of California at Berkeley Police Department contacted them to say they believed they had a possible suspect under observation.

Once the suspect was taken into custody, Palo Alto investigators headed to Berkeley, conducted a follow-up investigation, and arrested the man for Sunday's sexual assault.

He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for several felony crimes including attempted rape by force, false imprisonment, felony battery, assault with a deadly weapon, and robbery.

Police say at this time they are not releasing the suspect's mugshot because there are still active investigations involving him.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call our 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to paloalto@tipnow.orgor sent via text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.

