'It was hurtful' Parents say rope resembling a noose discovered at Oakland elementary school

By Cornell Barnard
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A disturbing find on the campus of an Oakland elementary school. A rope hanging from a fence, which some parents believed resembled a noose.

"it was a rope in the form of a noose, period," said parent Courtney Jones.

That's what Jones saw in a picture taken Wednesday morning. A rope, hanging on a fence at Chabot Elementary School, where her two children attend.

"For me, it was triggering and hurtful-- I felt nervous and scared," Jones added.

The school removed the rope before students arrived. Officials don't know what the motivation was but it made people uncomfortable.

"Whoever did it, it's a shame. It's a shame," said one parent.

Chabot's Principal emailed parents about the incident, which said in part:

"The way it was placed could have been a coincidence but it also could have been indicative of something more disturbing-- it was easy to see the rope as a message that harkens back to some of our nation's darkest history."

The Oakland Unified School District contacted police, who are now investigating.

"Whether this was intentional or an accident. we will be here to show a united front to the world," said OUSD Spokesperson John Sasaki,

Jones now plans to have a talk with her kids, one she never imagined having.

"I was thinking wow, in 2019 I have to have a conversation with my children about a noose. That is hurtful," said Jones.

The school plans to discuss the incident with parents and staff at a meeting next week.
