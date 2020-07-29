SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 is proud to sponsor the 31st Annual Conference of the Professional BusinessWomen of California (PBWC), happening August 11 to 13. This year's theme is #ForGood and features three incredible days of empowerment, skill-building and inspiration - in a fully virtual format.
Our own Dion Lim and Kumasi Aaron will MC the power-packed, three-day virtual experience, complete with over 60 speakers, more than 18 seminars, 6,000+ attendees and high-impact, real-time networking.
Join us and register today here.
Keynote speakers include author and humanitarian Dr. Tererai Trent, activist and Freeform actor/producer Yara Shahidi, Academy Award-winning actress Cate Blanchett, Girl Scouts CEO Sylvia Acevedo and many more. You can see the full lineup of speakers here.
PHOTOS: ABC7 at Professional BusinessWomen of California Conference in San Francisco 2019
Join ABC7 virtually at 31st annual PBWC
PBWC
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More