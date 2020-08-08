PBWC

PBWC awards scholarships to 7 young women including 2 from Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Professional BusinessWomen of California is known for supporting the next generation of young business leaders.

This year they awarded seven young women who have made a difference in their community with scholarships. Among those recipients are two Bay Area high school students.

RELATED: ABC7 joins PBWC virtually at 31st annual conference

Crystal Yu Chan is a graduate of Lowell High School in San Francisco and plans to attend Yale this fall. Yu Chan tells PBWC that she's beyond grateful to be a recipient of the scholarship and aspires to become the first female Chinese mayor of San Francisco.

Selena Sun is a graduate of Redwood City's Carlmont High School and will be attending Stanford this fall where she will be pursuing a degree in Electrical Engineering. Sun tells PBWC that she's immensely grateful to be supported by the organization and will be working on start-up to make post-stroke rehabilitation accessible to patients living in Sub-Saharan countries.

Here's a full list of scholarship recipients:



  • Crystal Yu Chan, Lowell High School, San Francisco, CA

  • Valentina Costarelli, Quartz Hill High School, Palmdale, CA

  • Erica Hsueh, Northwood High School, Irvine, CA

  • Krystal Elaine Jensen, Adolfo Camarillo High School, Camarillo, CA

  • Lia Mimun, El Dorado High School, Placentia, CA


  • Keyara Piri, University High School, Fresno, CA

  • Selena Sun, Carlmont High School, Redwood City, CA



ABC7 is a proud partner of PBWC. You can help young women leaders like Crystal and Selena by supporting the PBWC scholarship. Find out how to donate and get more information about Tuesday's conference here.
