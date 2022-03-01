PBWC

PBWC 2022 conference to return virtually in May

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We are kicking off Women's History Month with the announcement of the return of the virtual 33rd Annual Professional Businesswomen of California Conference.

The theme of the conference this year is Rise.

Some big names are set to speak: Actor/producer/writer Mindy Kaling, Ariel Investments co-CEO and President Mellody Hobson, LinkedIn co-founder and Greylock partner Reid Hoffman, and "Pay Up" author and Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani.

Katy Brown - the PBWC board chair and president and the Vice President for Microsoft's Enterprise Commercial West Region, talked about this year's conference and what to expect on ABC7@7.

PBWC 2022 is happening May 10-11. You can register for early bird tickets here.

