PBWC 2022 conference to return virtually in May

The theme of the conference this year is Rise.
Some big names are set to speak: Actor/producer/writer Mindy Kaling, Ariel Investments co-CEO and President Mellody Hobson, LinkedIn co-founder and Greylock partner Reid Hoffman, and "Pay Up" author and Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani.
Katy Brown - the PBWC board chair and president and the Vice President for Microsoft's Enterprise Commercial West Region, talked about this year's conference and what to expect on ABC7@7.
PBWC 2022 is happening May 10-11. You can register for early bird tickets here.