Vigil held for 10 pedestrians killed in SF this year, demanding safer streets

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On most days, the streets of San Francisco can be chaotic and, sometimes, dangerous.Since the start of 2022, 10 pedestrians have been killed on city streets.The most recent on Sunday when a mother and her daughter were hit by a taxi near 3rd and Mission.The crash is under investigation."We just need to be doing the engineering on our streets. Redesigning our streets. Making sure that our people are safe," said Jodie Medeiros.Medeiros works with Walk San Francisco.The group co-sponsored a vigil Thursday night to remember those who have lost their lives, and to call for the city to enact changes.Among their top priorities is to reduce speed limits on streets they consider problematic."We also need to get our city to use these low cost tools that we have in our toolbox to make sure that we're slowing down left turns. We're making right turns on red illegal," Medeiros said.The area near 3rd and Mission is one of particular concern not just for Walk SF, but also for many commuters in the area too.Laura Rocha says she takes a bus near the intersection every day and has almost been hit herself."All of a sudden, in a minute, you wake up, you could be your family is dead. That's horrible," Rocha said.San Francisco has a goal to eliminate pedestrian deaths by the end of 2024.A target Medeiros says is possible with the proper focus and prioritization."We can do it. You know, there are other cities that have done it. Oslo, Norway did it in 2019," she said.