Abducted 11-year-old girl rescued after Pennsylvania police track child's iPad

YOUNGWOOD, Pennsylvania -- An 11-year-old girl who was abducted from Youngwood, Pennsylvania, was found on Monday after police used geolocation on her iPad to find her, according to the Westmoreland District Attorney's Office.

Pennsylvania State Police then arrested Keith Lilliock, 43, and charged him with luring a child into a motor vehicle and interference with the custody of children, the DA's office said.

The child told police she was riding her bike to Pittsburgh to visit her sister on Sunday when she stopped at a gas station to take a break. Leaving her bike at the gas station, the victim walked to a nearby Dollar General, where Lilliock approached her and allegedly offered to drive her wherever she needed after he closed the store, authorities said.

According to the District Attorney's Office, video surveillance from the Dollar General showed Lilliock talking with the child for over 20 minutes. A bloodhound team located the victim's scent near the gas station.

Police allege that Lilliock drove the child to his home in South Greensburg, Pennsylvania, leaving her in the car for five minutes while he went inside.

"The victim told police Lilliock rubbed her leg and touched her stomach area under her shirt before she asked him to take her to a friend's house in Latrobe," the press release said.

According to investigators, the key to the child's recovery was an iPad, which allowed law enforcement to geolocate the child at a home near Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

Police recovered the child from the house in Latrobe, arresting Lilliock on Monday afternoon.

Lilliock told police he offered the girl a ride but denied he touched her, authorities said.

He is being held without bail at the Westmoreland County Prison.