Officials identify man who was shot, killed by police after swinging baseball bat inside San Leandro Walmart

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- The man who was shot and killed inside an East Bay Walmart store after threatening police officers with a baseball bat has been identified as 33-year-old Steven Taylor of San Leandro, according to the Alameda County coroner and San Leandro police.The incident was first reported at around 3:30 p.m. at Walmart located at 1555 Hesperian Boulevard in San Leandro Saturday afternoon.San Leandro police were initially dispatched to the store after getting a report of a robbery. Officers found no signs of theft taking place when they arrived on the scene. Instead, officers encountered a suspect swinging a baseball bat near the entrance inside the store."Both officers deployed their tasers which was not successful," said Ted Henderson, San Leandro Police Department. "After those deployments, one officer fired one shot. The report is he was swinging a bat. We don't know how close he was to the officer."When speaking about the officer's use of force, Lt. Henderson said, "If there is a taser deployment, there has to be some type of perceived threat and this is an active threat."A shopper who preferred to remain anonymous drove to the San Leandro Walmart hoping the lines were shorter for supplies. Instead, she found chaos."It's scary. I was at the back of the store and all I heard was a bunch of people running."According to the San Leandro Police Dept. the officer who shot the suspect is a 20+ year veteran. He is now under administrative leave.In a statement to ABC7 News, a Walmart spokesperson writes:The San Leandro Walmart is closed for the time being and San Leandro Police Department and Alameda County District Attorney are investigating the shooting.At least 20 people are being interviewed as witnesses of this shooting.