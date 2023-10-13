1 dead, 2 injured after car drives off cliff near Pescadero State Beach, CHP says

One man was killed and two women were sent to the hospital after a car drove off a cliff near Pescadero State Beach, but it's unclear what led to the crash.

PESCADERO, Calif. (KGO) -- At least one person is dead and two others are hurt after a car drove off a cliff near Pescadero State Beach in San Mateo County, authorities say.

It happened around 10 p.m. Thursday between Highway 1 and Pescadero Creek Road.

The CHP says one man and two women were in the car.

The male victim did not survive, and both women were taken to the hospital.

It's unclear who was driving the car and how it ended up off the cliff.

