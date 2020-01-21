Dog finally adopted after more than 2,500 days in shelter

WINDSOR, Calif. (KGO) -- Jayda, a dog ABC7 began featuring in our Perfect Pet segment almost a year ago today, has finally found a forever home.
She had been at the Green Dog Rescue Project in Windsor for seven years.
ABC7 featured her on Jan. 25, 2019. One year later, she walked out of her kennel with her primary trainer for the last time.
Video was officially adopted last Friday, and video shows her going home with her new family.
