Water shut off in parts of Petaluma due to major main leak, city officials say

PETALUMA, Calif. -- Water service is cut off to a Petaluma neighborhood on Thursday evening due to a major water main leak, city officials said.

The emergency shut-off affects a northwest Petaluma area, according to an advisory sent out by police shortly before 6 p.m.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

There is no estimated time for service to be restored.

The areas affected are Magnolia Avenue, White Oak Circle, Acorn Circle, Sycamore Lane, Madrone Lane, Pepperwood Lane, and Hawthorn Court.

"Water crews are working on repairing the water main and providing water back to its customers as soon as possible," according to a message from the Petaluma Water Department.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.