nutria

No pet nutria, California moves to ban the invasive rodent

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The California Fish and Game Commission has been trying to keep the South American nutria from spreading in the state.

Now the Sacramento Bee reports the commission says it will discuss adding nutria to a list of prohibited pets.

Scientists say they've captured hundreds as part of a $2 million plan to eradicate the animal.

RELATED: Dangerously destructive species spotted in Central Valley

The orange-toothed rodents can give birth to litters of up to 12.

Experts say their burrowing is damaging to waterways and flood protection infrastructure.

Nutria were imported in the early 1900s for the fur trade, but the market collapsed and the rodents escaped or were released.

Small populations were eradicated in the 1970s, but nutria were again discovered in 2017.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssacramentobizarrepetwild animalsbuzzworthybanpetscute animalsnutriawatercoolercalifornia
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Climate change divides Democrats at DNC meeting in SF
Heavy traffic near SF's Japantown after crash involving officer, possible suspect
Football helps heal California town ravaged by deadly wildfire
Troops deploy to fight Amazon rainforest fires
Andrew Luck announces retirement from NFL, sources tell ESPN
Disney drops first look of Emma Stone as 'punk-rock' Cruella de Vil
Parents charged with hate crime after allegedly assaulting boy found in daughter's closet
Show More
Family of mountain lions force closure of popular Peninsula preserve
Lightning strike at Tour Championship causes fan injuries
1 dead after hit-and-run crash in San Jose, police say
EXCLUSIVE: Parents of accused travel booker say she also took their money
Sanders hosts town hall on college affordability in SF
More TOP STORIES News