Meet this week's Perfect Pet: Siberian Husky mix Milo at Humane Society Silicon Valley

Meet Milo! This sweet Siberian Husky mix is looking for his forever home. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Meet this week's Perfect Pet, Meet Milo! Milo is almost six-years-old and he is a Siberian husky mix. He is currently at the Humane Society Silicon Valley. They say once he gets to know you he's very affectionate and he's a quick learner. Milo is recommended as the only animal in the house and is perfect for hikers or runners. Find out more by calling the Humane Society Silicon Valley at (408) 262-2133 his ID is 157525.

Each week's Perfect Pet features an animal from a Bay Area shelter, Humane Society or SPCA that's looking for a home.



Also-last week's Perfect Pet Phyllis is still available at the East Bay SPCA. They told us they did receive several calls-- even one from Oregon, and they're hopeful Phyllis will head home soon. You can call to find out more about Phyllis at (510) 569-0702. Phyllis' ID is 45362.

Organizations involved with ABC7 News' Perfect Pet:

East Bay SPCA

8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621
(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org
Facebook

Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org
Facebook

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010
(650)340-7022
www.peninsulahumanesociety.org
Facebook

Green Dog Rescue Project
10342 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, Calif. 95492
www.greendogproject.org
Facebook
(707) 433-4377

San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Facebook

Marin Humane
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949
(415) 506-6265
www.marinhumanesociety.org
Facebook

Humane Society Silicon Valley
901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035
(408) 262-2133
www.hssv.org
Facebook
