SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Meet this week's Perfect Pet, Meet Milo! Milo is almost six-years-old and he is a Siberian husky mix. He is currently at the Humane Society Silicon Valley. They say once he gets to know you he's very affectionate and he's a quick learner. Milo is recommended as the only animal in the house and is perfect for hikers or runners. Find out more by calling the Humane Society Silicon Valley at (408) 262-2133 his ID is 157525.
Also-last week's Perfect Pet Phyllis is still available at the East Bay SPCA. They told us they did receive several calls-- even one from Oregon, and they're hopeful Phyllis will head home soon. You can call to find out more about Phyllis at (510) 569-0702. Phyllis' ID is 45362.
