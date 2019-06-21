perfect pet

Meet this week's Perfect Pet: Raymond

This week's Perfect Pet is Raymond, a beautiful pit bull mix! He's one year old, has lots of energy and loves to play.

In the videos, you'll see Raymond has a cute and playful personality!

If you're interested in Raymond, call the San Francisco SPCA at 415-522-3548.



San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org

Facebook

Other Organizations involved with ABC7 News' Perfect Pet:


Green Dog Rescue Project
10342 Old Redwood Hwy

Windsor, Calif. 95492
www.greendogproject.org
Facebook
(707) 433-4377

Humane Society Silicon Valley
901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035
(408) 262-2133
www.hssv.org

Facebook

East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621
(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org

Facebook

Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org

Facebook



Marin Humane
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949
(415) 506-6265
www.marinhumane.org

Facebook



Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010
(650)340-7022
www.peninsulahumanesociety.org

Facebook
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsrabbitsan mateo countyperfect petspcasanta clara countydogsalameda countybay areacatsanimalsilicon valleysan francisco countymarin countypet adoption
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PERFECT PET
Meet this week's Perfect Pet: Duke
How to get your feisty feline into a cat carrier
Meet this week's Perfect Pet: Rhonda
Meet this week's Perfect Pet: Peaches
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
More TOP STORIES News