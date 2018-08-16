ANIMAL CRUELTY

Police searching for driver who intentionally ran over tortoise in Florida

Police are trying to track down the driver.

DUNEDIN, Florida --
A search is on in Florida for a heartless driver who deliberately ran over a tortoise that is on the endangered species list.

The video above may be disturbing for some viewers.

RELATED: Animal rescue group says dumped pit bull died after suffering physical and sexual abuse

It happened Saturday in Dunedin, on the Gulf Coast. A driver stopped as the Gopher Tortoise was crossing a road outside an elementary school.

The driver then intentionally ran over the tortoise, which is a protected animal under state law.

Vets tried to save the tortoise but its shell was crushed and its internal organs were badly injured.

Police are looking for a light colored possibly newer model Acura TSX possibly light blue or silver in color, equipped with a sunroof and 5 spoke wheels.
