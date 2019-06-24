San Diego firefighters rescue injured baby hummingbird

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego firefighters put their lifesaving skills to work on one of their tiniest patients.They found an injured baby hummingbird at the base of a tree in their station parking lot and say it was unable to fly.Video shows them feeding the tiny bird from a syringe filled with sugar water.After a little bit of careful care and a lot of sugar water, the hummingbird began buzzing its wings and was eventually able to fly away.