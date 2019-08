Great white shark spotted off coast of Half Moon Bay

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- A great white shark was spotted off the coast of Half Moon Bay, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.The shark was reported around 1:15 p.m. Saturday to the harbormaster.The report said the shark was around one quarter of a mile south of Pillar Point Harbor.No other details were given.There have been several shark encounters in the Bay Area in the last few months, including fishermen who reeled in a shark near Alcatraz Island in July. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is asking that people use caution if they enter the water near Half Moon Bay.