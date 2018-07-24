PETS & ANIMALS

That stinks! Maine pool closed after skunk decides to go for a swim

EMBED </>More Videos

A skunk was spotted living its best life in Wells, Maine, doing short laps around the pool and not just any pool.

WELLS, Maine (KGO) --
A skunk was spotted living its best life in Wells, Maine, doing short laps around the pool and not just any pool.

The little stinker decided to go for a swim in the Old Marsh Country Club pool, forcing staff to close off the facility.

RELATED: Bear roams LA neighborhood, takes dip in pool
Crews don't expect the clean up to take long, they didn't need tomato juice for this one.

Apparently, even wildlife wants to cool off when the temperatures start to climb.

Click here to read more stories about animals.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal newsanimalanimalspoolswimmingu.s. & worldbuzzworthydistractionMaine
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Burger King offers free cheeseburgers to terminally ill dog
Meet Deep Blue, the biggest great white shark ever filmed
361 golden retrievers assemble in Scottish Highlands
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Charges filed against MacArthur BART station stabbing suspect
What we know about deadly Oakland BART stabbing
Woman, 25, rushed to hospital from Demi Lovato's Hollywood Hills home
#DearBART: Sound off on train safety, cleanliness
South Bay water levels below average halfway through summer
Here's how you can help the family of Nia Wilson
Ex-Stanford swimmer Brock Turner appealing sexual assault conviction
Parts of Yosemite National Park closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire amid standoff shootout
Mugshot released of MacArthur BART station stabbing suspect
Mega Millions jackpot at $522 million for drawing
Gang of women steal $10K worth of Lululemon leggings
Hwy 24 reopens after CHP vehicle burns with exploding ammo
More News