Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Listen to the howls of coyotes as lockdown keeps people inside in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you live in San Francisco, you may be hearing a little more howling at night. At first, you may even confuse the wailing sound for dogs outside your window. But don't be fooled, people are reporting seeing more coyotes walking at night during coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Video captures coyote following San Francisco couple walking dog

Nick Delia shared video of coyotes howling and chattering in the middle of a San Francisco street on March 31.
Delia said the "craziest part" was hearing them howl. "Usually they just keep moving and stay away from humans," he told Storyful.

VIDEO: Coyote dashes through Downtown San Francisco traffic with rat in mouth

People have reported seeing more wildlife since California and San Francisco issued shelter-in-place orders last month.
Wildlife experts are reminding people not to feed or approach the coyotes, especially during the spring season when they may have pups in tow or nearby.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssan franciscodogswild animalscoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoyotesshelter in placecalifornia department of fish and wildlifecaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
VIDEO: Coyote sighting near San Francisco's Waterfront
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
LIVE: First responders honor medical workers in San Jose
BBB warns against senior portrait challenge amid COVID-19 pandemic
Face coverings mandatory in Fremont, coming soon in Sonoma, Marin counties
COVID-19 Diaries: Sheltering in place, 1 month later
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
LIVE: First responders honor medical workers in San Jose
Coronavirus updates: New COVID-19 testing site to open in SF
Face coverings mandatory in Fremont, coming soon in Sonoma, Marin counties
Michael Cohen to be released early from prison due to COVID-19
Bollywood actor owns East Bay nursing home under criminal investigation after COVID-19 deaths
AMBER Alert canceled for teen kidnapped in Idaho, possibly headed to Santa Rosa
Show More
BBB warns against senior portrait challenge amid COVID-19 pandemic
What happens after CA's shelter order expires on May 4? Things won't go back to normal
Bay Area produce shortage after Safeway employee dies from COVID-19 complications
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Gov. Newsom announces paid leave for food workers
More TOP STORIES News