Smarter than the average bear: Video shows Tahoe bear opening car door

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- If you needed another reason to remember to lock your car doors, this is it.

A Ring doorbell camera at a Lake Tahoe home captured a bear walking up to a white Toyota Prius on April 8, leaning on the driver's side door, gripping the handle and opening the door.

All this from an animal with no opposable thumbs.

The car's interior light came on and the bear sauntered away. The animal did not damage the car.
