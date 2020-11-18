Business

PG&E names Patricia Poppe as new CEO

PG&E is moving its headquarters out of San Francisco after 115 years and heading across the bay to Oakland. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E has just announced its new CEO. The utility says she has decades of operational, safety, and leadership experience.

Patricia Poppe has been named the new CEO of PG&E. Poppe has served as the President and CEO of CMS Energy in Michigan since 2016.

She will take over from interim PG&E CEO William Smith on January 4.

The utility says she has a "deep understanding" of what it takes to provide safe, reliable, affordable, and clean energy to millions of customers.

Poppe says she is "honored" and looks forward to working alongside PG&E's employees.
