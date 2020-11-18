PG&E names Patricia Poppe as new CEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E has just announced its new CEO. The utility says she has decades of operational, safety, and leadership experience.Patricia Poppe has been named the new CEO of PG&E. Poppe has served as the President and CEO of CMS Energy in Michigan since 2016.She will take over from interim PG&E CEO William Smith on January 4.The utility says she has a "deep understanding" of what it takes to provide safe, reliable, affordable, and clean energy to millions of customers.Poppe says she is "honored" and looks forward to working alongside PG&E's employees.