Thousands of North Bay residents without electricity due to PG&E power shutoff

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- About 53,000 people across the state are in the process of having their power turned off. Many of those outages are already in place.In Napa County more than 9,000 customers have lost electricity.On the west side of Calistoga, streets are in total darkness right now due to the Public Safety Power Shutoff which is in effect."Well I know it has to be done because of the fires and everything but we don't have any wind right now or anything I don't see what the big deal is," says Corliss Meyer of Calistoga.Meyer is back home after a 10-day evacuation during the Glass Fire, now this. She's already lost her power and now relying on the ice in her freezer to keep her food from going bad."If it goes back on tomorrow we'll be okay. I got one of those Yeti coolers. You ever seen one of those? They're nice!" says Meyer.In Calistoga, the outage is expected to last more than 48 hours until Friday night. Some like Marisa Hawks say they were tired of being in the dark so they purchased a generator.The Calistoga mayor Chris Canning says his residents are all dealing with the outages but this shouldn't be the new norm. "We understand why, it's just not sustainable it's not a solution, this should be a temporary fix," says Canning.As for Corliss Meyer, "I'm in my 70's and I never went through anything like this in my life. This past year has been really tough on everybody. I keep telling my grandchildren 'you're living history, you're really living history.'"The power shutoff is expected to affect approximately 53,000 customers in the following 24 counties, including: