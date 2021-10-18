Weather causes PG&E transformer explosions across Bay Area

RELATED PG&E OUTAGE STORIES AND VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A series of transformer explosions rocked the Bay Area Sunday night. Well over two dozen transformers exploded in cities from San Francisco all the way down to San Mateo.ABC 7's J.R. Stone was in South San Francisco talking to firefighters when a transformer that was on fire exploded a couple hundred feet away. Less than a minute later it exploded a second time, firefighters then closed additional streets in the area. No one was hurt but power immediately went out to the entire neighborhood near Hillside Blvd. and Linden Ave.PG&E representative Karly Hernandez sent us a statement saying: "I am unable to provide the number of outages that have been transformer related. However, I can confirm that after a long time without rain, dust, dirt, salt, and other substances accumulate on equipment. When the first mist or rain arrives after a long dry spell, it turns this mixture into mud, which conducts electricity. This can damage electrical equipment and potentially result in a loud hot flash."Neighbors compared the explosions to fireworks, one man said it sounded like a bomb went off. Some neighbors say they're frustrated that these lines haven't been put underground, a thought echoed on social media Sunday night. Others questioned why more maintenance isn't being done to avoid this.Customers in Santa Rosa and Contra Costa County described the same issues in their neighborhood.