Solano Co. residents hit with another PG&E power shutoff; thousands impacted by current blackout

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5644045" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A red flag warning indicates that temperatures, humidity levels, fuel moisture levels and wind speeds have formed favorable conditions for fires to rapidly spread.

RELATED PG&E OUTAGE STORIES AND VIDEOS:

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Most of the customers impacted by Monday's PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff are in Solano County, according to the power company's website.Cleo and Tom Gisler have been down this road before, the one where they have to go without power for a day or two, maybe longer. It beats the alternative."We were evacuated in 2019," said Tom Gisler, standing on the windy back patio of his North Vacaville home.This year, thanks to high winds, and gusts approaching 50 miles per hour, PG&E has shut off power to the Gislers' neighborhood."We got all the PG&E notifications, so we anticipated the power was going to go off this morning somewhere between 5 a.m. and 7," said Tom Gisler."PG&E is just really concerned about the power lines and all the issues they've had in the past, so they're just being cautious," said Cleo Gisler.Neighbor Kay Toyota already has his generator up and running. It went on almost as soon the power went off early this morning."I needed to make coffee in the morning, make some toast, and I thought I'd hook up my refrigerator," said Toyota.The Vacaville Fire Department is meeting the Red Flag weather head on with extra patrols, especially in the areas where the homes meet the hills."We have upstaffed," said Vacaville Fire Chief Kris Concepcion. "With the high winds and the gusts we have, like that we have today, any spark. It brings low humidity with it also, which spreads a fire very, very quickly."The Gisler don't like the predicament of a PSPS, but they do understand it."It's just an inconvenience," said Cleo Gisler. "But in the general scheme of things, we've gotta think about keeping everybody safe."PG&E says 4,700 Solano County customers are impacted by the PSPS. The estimated restoration is 10 p.m. Tuesday.