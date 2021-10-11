PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

Solano Co. residents hit with another PG&E power shutoff; thousands impacted by current blackout

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Solano Co. residents hit with another PG&E power shutoff

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Most of the customers impacted by Monday's PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff are in Solano County, according to the power company's website.

Cleo and Tom Gisler have been down this road before, the one where they have to go without power for a day or two, maybe longer. It beats the alternative.

RELATED: Gusty winds, dry conditions bring high fire danger to parts of Bay Area

"We were evacuated in 2019," said Tom Gisler, standing on the windy back patio of his North Vacaville home.

This year, thanks to high winds, and gusts approaching 50 miles per hour, PG&E has shut off power to the Gislers' neighborhood.

"We got all the PG&E notifications, so we anticipated the power was going to go off this morning somewhere between 5 a.m. and 7," said Tom Gisler.

"PG&E is just really concerned about the power lines and all the issues they've had in the past, so they're just being cautious," said Cleo Gisler.

MAP: Find out if you'll be impacted by PSPS here


Neighbor Kay Toyota already has his generator up and running. It went on almost as soon the power went off early this morning.

"I needed to make coffee in the morning, make some toast, and I thought I'd hook up my refrigerator," said Toyota.

The Vacaville Fire Department is meeting the Red Flag weather head on with extra patrols, especially in the areas where the homes meet the hills.

"We have upstaffed," said Vacaville Fire Chief Kris Concepcion. "With the high winds and the gusts we have, like that we have today, any spark. It brings low humidity with it also, which spreads a fire very, very quickly."

VIDEO: Red flag warning: What to do during dangerous fire conditions
EMBED More News Videos

A red flag warning indicates that temperatures, humidity levels, fuel moisture levels and wind speeds have formed favorable conditions for fires to rapidly spread.



The Gisler don't like the predicament of a PSPS, but they do understand it.

"It's just an inconvenience," said Cleo Gisler. "But in the general scheme of things, we've gotta think about keeping everybody safe."

PG&E says 4,700 Solano County customers are impacted by the PSPS. The estimated restoration is 10 p.m. Tuesday.

RELATED PG&E OUTAGE STORIES AND VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathervacavillecalifornia wildfirespower outagepg&esolano countypg&e public safety power shutoffwildfirecal fire
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PG&E PUBLIC SAFETY POWER SHUTOFF
PG&E cancels planned shutoffs for 29K customers
PG&E warns about 29K CA customers of possible planned outages
PG&E warns about 29K CA customers of possible planned outages
PG&E expected to restore power today to customers impacted by PSPS
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Family almost crushed to death during Sunday's storm
East Bay neighborhood upset with county after street floods
FDA panel meets to discuss vaccines for kids
Biggest storm in years brings flooding to Bay Area
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Toilet paper spill creates 'traffic hazard' on I-880
AccuWeather Forecast: Chance of showers today
Show More
POWER OUTAGES: More than 12K without power in Bay Area, PG&E says
Storm brings iconic Yosemite Falls roaring back to life
Hertz is buying 100K Teslas
COVID updates: Cases dropping across most of US
Tiffany Li answering questions about murder of her kid's father
More TOP STORIES News