Strong winds bring down trees, cause power outages across Bay Area

Winds brought this giant Spruce tree down on Asilomar Dr. in Oakland, power is knocked out in the neighborhood. @LiveDoppler7 #windstorm pic.twitter.com/z8lMD176sv — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) January 22, 2022

Strong winds toppled this huge Elm tree in Oakland’s Rockridge neighborhood. Car crushed, no injuries. @LiveDoppler7 pic.twitter.com/QYdNUFs00C — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) January 22, 2022

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10347785" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> When a winter storm approaches, AccuWeather recommends preparing an emergency kit in case of a power outage.

Latest numbers:

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11498681" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nearly 30,000 of people in the Bay Area are without power after a strong wind event early Saturday morning across the Bay Area.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- High winds caused chaos across the Bay Area Saturday, downing dozens of trees and knocking power out to thousands. As of Saturday afternoon, PG&E reported more than 20,000 customers in the Bay Area were without power, about 18,000 of them were in the East Bay."Oh no, my housemate's car is smashed," said Lana Faiola.A rude awakening for Faiola Saturday, after strong winds took down a giant spruce tree on Asilomar Drive in the Oakland Hills."Around 4 a.m. we heard a giant bang, saw a flash of white light," she said.The tree knocked power lines down, leaving neighbors in the dark. ABC7 Assistant News Director Josh Hubbard, spoke live from his house on ABC7 Mornings as the chaos unfolded."There's an Oakland firefighter in front of my house, I'm on the second floor, there's a powerline dangling," said Hubbard.Removing the tree could take days.Not far away, a topped tree was blocking Colton Boulevard."It'll take a couple of days to clean up and get power back, we'll be cold and miss the football game," said neighbor Rob Nickerson.In Rockridge, strong winds downed a 50-foot elm tree on 62nd Street destroying Norman Macleod's car."The wind came thru, brought tree down, on my car, there's plenty of parking but I like to park there," Macleod said.Slow going in Piedmont where some traffic lights were out.College Avenue, winds forced some businesses to close, they had no power. Some merchants tried to make it work and stay open.Yasai Market was doing cash only transactions while hoping frozen foods would not defrost."If this goes on any longer, we could be in trouble," said market owner Bo Pak.PG&E says it could take several days to restore the power to some parts of the East Bay.More than 20,000 customers in the Bay Area are without power, which is down from nearly 30,000 this morning, according to PG&E..:901,02955218,5059320,269