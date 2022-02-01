PG&E warns to be prepared for possible power outages due to strong winds in Bay Area this week

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- PG&E says it's ready to respond to outages caused by strong winds this week.Neighbors and business owners in the East Bay hope the forecasted wind event doesn't bring the kind of damage they saw just over a week ago.Bo Pak is still recovering from a wind storm ten days ago which left her College Avenue grocery store in Oakland, without power. With a new wind event in the forecast, Bo fears losing power again and she can't afford it."It's going to be difficult for us to manage it again, it's exhausting to tell you the truth," said Pak.Damage done by strong winds on Jan. 22 left parts of the East Bay hills in shambles, dozens of toppled trees and crushed cars. A new wind threat has Lisa Sibony's attention."We don't have any more trees that I'm worried about but for friends and neighbors who have big redwoods and large trees, it's scary," she said.Strong winds could target the North and East Bay hills between Tuesday and Thursday.PG&E says it's moving crews to parts of the Bay Area where winds could be strongest."We want our customers to be prepared for an unplanned power outage, that's where these high winds, up to 50 mph could blow trees and branches into power lines," said PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contraras.CALFIRE says it's also watching the weather after strong winds pushed the Colorado Fire into parts of Big Sur only weeks ago."It's a concern for us, the wind that's coming through. Even though it's January, we are still susceptible to wind-driven fires," said CalFire Division Chief Tom Knecht.