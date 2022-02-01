wind

PG&E warns to be prepared for possible power outages due to strong winds in Bay Area this week

By Cornell Barnard
EMBED <>More Videos

PG&E warns of possible power outages due to strong winds

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- PG&E says it's ready to respond to outages caused by strong winds this week.

Neighbors and business owners in the East Bay hope the forecasted wind event doesn't bring the kind of damage they saw just over a week ago.

RELATED: Strong Bay Area winds prompt 'fire weather' concerns; Wind Advisory in effect Tuesday morning

Bo Pak is still recovering from a wind storm ten days ago which left her College Avenue grocery store in Oakland, without power. With a new wind event in the forecast, Bo fears losing power again and she can't afford it.

"It's going to be difficult for us to manage it again, it's exhausting to tell you the truth," said Pak.

Damage done by strong winds on Jan. 22 left parts of the East Bay hills in shambles, dozens of toppled trees and crushed cars. A new wind threat has Lisa Sibony's attention.



"We don't have any more trees that I'm worried about but for friends and neighbors who have big redwoods and large trees, it's scary," she said.

Strong winds could target the North and East Bay hills between Tuesday and Thursday.

PG&E says it's moving crews to parts of the Bay Area where winds could be strongest.

"We want our customers to be prepared for an unplanned power outage, that's where these high winds, up to 50 mph could blow trees and branches into power lines," said PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contraras.

RELATED: PG&E Power Outages: How to prepare for shut off

CALFIRE says it's also watching the weather after strong winds pushed the Colorado Fire into parts of Big Sur only weeks ago.

"It's a concern for us, the wind that's coming through. Even though it's January, we are still susceptible to wind-driven fires," said CalFire Division Chief Tom Knecht.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwindcalifornia wildfirespower outagewind damageweatherwildfire
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WIND
Strong Bay Area winds prompt 'fire weather' concerns
Colorado Fire in Monterey Co. 55% contained, CAL FIRE says
Colorado Fire in Monterey Co. now 700 acres, 35% contained
Gusty winds bring down trees, cause power outages across Bay Area
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
UCSF doctor predicts Bay Area could be in 'regional endemic' soon
Authorities ID Uber passenger killed in SF hit-and-run crash
EXCLUSIVE: 2 Asian crime survivors speak out against SF DA's office
Universal health care bill fails to pass in California
Newsom, Breed criticized for maskless photo at Rams-49ers game
OUSD narrows down list of schools up for possible closures or mergers
Show More
Strong Bay Area winds prompt 'fire weather' concerns
Stockton fire captain dies after being shot while battling fire
Women distract Fresno monks, steal safe with $35,000, deputies say
Fortune teller reads Bay Area's luck for the Year of the Tiger
Newsom moves to dismantle death row at San Quentin
More TOP STORIES News