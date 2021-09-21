PG&E

Solano County residents endure PG&E power shutoff 1 year after devastating LNU Complex wildfire

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Solano County residents endure PG&E shutoff 1 year after LNU wildfire

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Monday's Public Safety Power Shutoff was much more limited than originally expected, according to PG&E, due to favorable weather conditions.

As of this afternoon, about 5,200 customers were impacted in ten counties.

In Solano County, that number was just 100, but many of them were in the same neighborhoods severely damaged by last year's devastating wildfires.

For Ben Upton and his wife Martha, having to go without power for a few hours, maybe even a few days, is just the latest challenge.

RELATED: PG&E gives 'all-clear' for North Bay residents impacted by planned power outages

"It went off at 6 a.m. this morning," said Ben Upton. "And they said it would be back on in a couple hours, but then they have to check the lines, so it may not be till tonight."

The Uptons live in a rural part of eastern Solano County where the homes meet the hills, with lots of open space in between.

A place where they and dozens of others lost their homes last year in fires with names like "LNU Complex" and "Hennessey."

"The fires come down the valley and came over the hill and we just had time to get out with our two cars and one motorcycle and we lost everything," said Upton.

VIDEO: Most destructive California wildfires in history
EMBED More News Videos

These are the five most destructive wildfires in California history when measured by the number of structures destroyed.


Now there's a trailer where the Uptons once had a house, and thanks to PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff, not far from the trailer, sits a generator.

Just down the road from the Uptons, a crew has cleared away a big tree too close to power lines.

And the late September wind that whips through the dry trees and brush is a continual reminder that living out here -- with all its allure -- also means living with a certain amount of danger.

Given what he's been through, Ben Upton doesn't mind the inconvenience of a power shutoff.

"I think it's a good precaution," he said. "It seems like a lot of the fires have been started by power lines and the winds blowing, knocking them down with tree limbs. I'm okay with it."

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycalifornia wildfirespower outagepg&esolano countypg&e public safety power shutoffwildfirecomplex firelightning complex fire
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PG&E
Beloved SF falcon cam to go dark
PG&E charged in Zogg Fire that killed 4 last year
PG&E gives 'all-clear' for North Bay residents
East Bay restaurants struggle amid power outages
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
Show More
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
More TOP STORIES News