PG&E gives 'all-clear' for North Bay residents impacted by planned power outages

The utility issued a statement, saying in part, "Now that severe weather has passed in some locations, PG&E's meteorology team has given the "all clear" signal, indicating that PG&E crews can safely patrol the electric system in locations where it was de-energized for the PSPS event for wind and debris-caused damage to make sure it is safe to turn the power back on."
Affected customers in Glenn, Napa, Solano, Tehama and Yolo counties have been given the "all-clear" signal.
"Many customers have already been restored in the North Bay," PG&E said.
Some East Bay residents were also impacted. PG&E expects to have power restored to them by 6 p.m. Monday.
Previous article as follows:
It's fire season and PG&E is starting public safety power shutoffs in the North Bay overnight.
"Just thinking, 'Oh Goodness is that time of the year again,' it's a little tense," said Lonnie Payne, Napa resident.
A month ago Payne says PG&E contractors cleared the power lines in his neighborhood.
RELATED: PG&E advises parts of Napa Co. to prepare for more frequent power shutoffs this fire season
The California Public Utilities Commission requires PG&E to maintain at least a 4 feet clearance between their power lines and trees. Two of Payne's trees were close to power lines.
"The oak over here was closer. This one had a few branches that were not touching but they were over the wire," said Payne.
On this map PG&E highlights the 10 counties impacted by the power shut off.
About 7,100 customers will lose power starting as early as 5 a.m. Monday. In Napa over 1,200 customers will be impacted.
RELATED: What to do right now to prep for a planned power outage
"We've seen a lot of activity from them a lot of more proactive behavior," said Scott Frykman, Napa resident.
PG&E attributes this PSPS to changing weather conditions and a dry offshore wind event. All factors that are giving Napa resident Scott Frykman flashbacks of past fires.
"Hopefully not having a repeat of that again. It's a very stressful time having to evacuate," said Frykman.
Even though this time around Scott and his neighbors will not be directly impacted by the PSPS he's getting ready in advance.
RELATED: East Bay businesses struggle to stay open amid PG&E power outages
Luz Pena: "You don't have a generator are you considering to get one?"
Scott Frykman: "Absolutely."
Because if he loses power he also loses water.
"We are all on well water here so the wells all run in electricity so you have no water pressure. So there is really nothing that is functional in the house without the power," said Frykman.
RELATED PG&E OUTAGE STORIES AND VIDEOS:
- PG&E Power Outages: How to prepare for shut off
- What to do right now to prep for a planned power outage
- Tracker shows how close we are to overloading the power grid
- Here's how to store electricity before a power outage
- How to make your phone's battery last longer
- How to sign up for emergency alerts where you live
- Surviving a long-term power outage
- Consumers can file a claim with PG&E, but will they get paid?
- PG&E Outage: A look back at utility company's history of blackouts