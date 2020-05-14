Coronavirus California

Coronavirus in California: Some stores, shoppers say Phase 1 of Stage 2 is pretty meaningless

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There was not a lot of enthusiasm among shop owners or shoppers on Chestnut Street in San Francisco Thursday morning for the Stage 2 process of reopening the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Monday, shops in San Francisco, Marin and San Mateo counties will be allowed to offer curbside sales.

RELATED: 3 counties branch off from strict Bay Area stay-at-home order, changes to come Monday
But the owner of clothing store Jack's San Francisco says he will not be offering curbside pick-up.

"For me, it's really not all that helpful. It would cost me more money to open and do curbside then it does currently doing what I'm doing right now - a limited amount of online sales. Until I can actually have people come in, it's not going to be cost effective for me," said Scott Knell.



Many stores had to shift to online sales when the pandemic started. And shoppers have gotten used to it.

"For me, I have done a lot of online ordering. I don't know if the curbside pick-up is going to get that many customers because I think a lot of them -- especially for bookstores and retail -- you can order online and get kind of the same experience without having to leave the house," said San Francisco resident Jeff Hardin.

RELATED: Only 18 counties in California given green light to reopen schools, restaurants and malls

Kayla Christenson also said she was not interested in curbside pick-up.

"Usually I like to try on my clothes, so doing a curbside pickup instead of just ordering online doesn't really make sense. It's great for businesses that want to open up that don't have that online ordering system. So I think that would be great for them," Christenson said.
Knell says he would rather come in and handle his few daily online sales then sit at the shop for curbside sales.

"I mean, who wants to stay open all day just so if somebody happens to pull up you can run something out to them?" he said.

But he is also trying to limit the online sales. He still wants to encourage the experience of shopping in person.

"Do you really want to get rid of the mom and pops? I mean is that really what you want to do? I don't want to be an Amazon. I want to stay a mom and pop local store," Knell said.

He says he will return to the store with enthusiasm when it is allowed to fully re-open. He believes that can be done safely, with limiting the number of people inside at a time and making sure everyone wears a mask.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan franciscocoronavirus californiasmall businesscoronavirusshelter in placeshopping
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
WATCH LIVE: Newsom expected to reveal revised state budget
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
SoCal will see 3 flyovers to honor front-line workers today
Uncertainly over kickstarting the economy after COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Newsom expected to reveal revised state budget
WATCH TODAY: ABC7 virtual job fair will show you who's hiring
SoCal will see 3 flyovers to honor front-line workers today
4 killed in SUV crash on Hwy 85 in San Jose, driver arrested
Coronavirus updates:Health care workers honored at SSF Kaiser
Nearly 3M more Americans sought unemployment aid last week
Coronavirus pandemic has you looking for a job? Indeed can help
Show More
East Bay soccer coach runs over 400 miles for local food banks
Melissa Etheridge's 21-year-old son dies
Video: Brawl breaks out at Red Lobster on Mother's Day
3 counties branch off from strict Bay Area stay-at-home order
Sen. Burr temporarily steps aside as Senate Intelligence chairman
More TOP STORIES News